Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by High Note Wealth LLC

High Note Wealth LLC lowered its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at about $63,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.89. 1,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,972. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.02. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $50.81 and a twelve month high of $51.43.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.