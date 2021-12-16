Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Goepper Burkhardt LLC

Goepper Burkhardt LLC cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 5.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.8% of Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 598.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 141.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.70. 5,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,447. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.92. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $66.44 and a twelve month high of $83.73.

