Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,904 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 2.2% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 514.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,551,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,849,000 after purchasing an additional 15,531,426 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,075,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,663,000 after purchasing an additional 186,377 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,753,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,455,000 after purchasing an additional 284,038 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,084.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,610,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,061,000 after buying an additional 3,306,128 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,567,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,779,000 after buying an additional 636,517 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD opened at $78.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.75. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $79.62.

