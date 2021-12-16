ScS Group (LON:SCS) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $253.42

ScS Group plc (LON:SCS) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 253.42 ($3.35) and traded as low as GBX 202 ($2.67). ScS Group shares last traded at GBX 205 ($2.71), with a volume of 184,414 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of ScS Group in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

The stock has a market cap of £78.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 260.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 252.02.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 11th. This is a boost from ScS Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. ScS Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.06%.

In other news, insider Chris Muir sold 76,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.54), for a total transaction of £205,882.96 ($272,080.03).

ScS Group Company Profile (LON:SCS)

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture, flooring, and related products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various upholstered furniture products; dining and occasional furniture products; and flooring products, such as carpets, rugs, and laminate and vinyl tiling products The company provides products under the Signature, Inspire, and Living brands, as well as third party brands, including La-Z-Boy and G Plan.

