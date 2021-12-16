Secure Asset Management LLC Has $263,000 Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Secure Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,501 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMM. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 29.1% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 37.9% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth about $902,000. Bell Bank boosted its stake in 3M by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 27,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 5.0% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM opened at $175.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.99. 3M has a twelve month low of $163.38 and a twelve month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.10%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMM. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Langenberg & Company raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.92.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

