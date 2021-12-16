Secure Asset Management LLC Invests $218,000 in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 48.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,903,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892,008 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 223.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,219 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 14.6% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,180,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,682,000 after acquiring an additional 531,958 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 17.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,744,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,988,000 after acquiring an additional 552,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 45.0% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,947,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,849,000 after acquiring an additional 914,678 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total transaction of $1,007,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.95, for a total transaction of $17,582,060.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 187,696 shares of company stock valued at $46,540,479. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRWD opened at $210.71 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.67 and a 1-year high of $298.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $48.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -224.16 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $251.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.62.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $247.00 to $225.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BTIG Research lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $339.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.04.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

