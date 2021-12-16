Secure Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Secure Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,551 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 41.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 91.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $58.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.12 and a 200 day moving average of $63.18. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.77 and a 52 week high of $74.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.49.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.49. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.38%.

In related news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $555,672.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on STLD shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.25.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

