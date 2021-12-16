Selective Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 180 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 36.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 680 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PWR. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 126.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $112.16 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 1.16. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.75 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.30%.

In related news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total transaction of $1,965,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.73.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

