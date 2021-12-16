Selective Wealth Management Inc. Buys 160 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,973,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $863,936,000 after purchasing an additional 918,512 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,197,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,983,000 after purchasing an additional 453,242 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $268,409,000 after acquiring an additional 39,450 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,224,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 431,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,494,000 after acquiring an additional 9,897 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.86.

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $181.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of -64.07 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.94. RingCentral, Inc. has a one year low of $175.23 and a one year high of $449.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. The business had revenue of $414.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.42 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.84, for a total value of $2,428,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.47, for a total transaction of $561,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,712 shares of company stock worth $12,814,681. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

