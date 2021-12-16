Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) CAO Peter R. Wall Sells 2,829 Shares

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $367,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of SRE traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $128.59. 2,386,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,196. The company has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $114.66 and a 52 week high of $144.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.72.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.70. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 120.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 7,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SRE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet cut Sempra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.71.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.