SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Shares Gap Down to $19.60

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.60, but opened at $18.12. SEMrush shares last traded at $18.12, with a volume of 84 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised SEMrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on SEMrush in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SEMrush has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.94.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.66 and a 200-day moving average of $22.35.

In other news, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 21,626 shares of SEMrush stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $542,380.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Dmitry Melnikov sold 500,000 shares of SEMrush stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total transaction of $9,840,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,091,809 shares of company stock valued at $24,142,636.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEMR. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEMrush by 3.4% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in SEMrush during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SEMrush by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SEMrush by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in SEMrush during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 9.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEMrush Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEMR)

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

