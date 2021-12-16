Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

STRNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Get Severn Trent alerts:

Shares of Severn Trent stock opened at $39.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.89. Severn Trent has a 12-month low of $29.23 and a 12-month high of $40.55.

Severn Trent Plc engages in the provision of clean water and waste water treatment services and develops renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water & Waste Water and Business Services. The Regulated Water & Waste Water segment includes the wholesale water and waste water activities of Severn Trent Water Limited, its retail services to domestic customers, and Hafren Dyfrdwy Cyfyngedig.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.