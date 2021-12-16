SFL (NYSE:SFL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SFL (NYSE:SFL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.75 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SFL Corporation Ltd. owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom and the Marshall Islands. SFL Corporation Ltd., formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited, is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SFL. DNB Markets upgraded shares of SFL from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SFL from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.19.

NYSE SFL opened at $8.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 0.90. SFL has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $9.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. SFL had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SFL will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -74.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFL. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SFL by 8.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in SFL by 18.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,319 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 7,780 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in SFL by 4.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 80,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in SFL during the second quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its position in SFL by 6.0% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 26,746 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

