Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $77.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Shake Shack traded as low as $67.90 and last traded at $69.29, with a volume of 40385 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.72.

SHAK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $131.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shake Shack has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the third quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 633.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the second quarter worth $65,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 61.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 5.1% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.85 and its 200-day moving average is $87.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -139.94 and a beta of 1.54.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $193.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

