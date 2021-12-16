Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 237 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.6% of Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.84.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $179.30 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Read More: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.