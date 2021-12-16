Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group (ASX:SCP) Insider Sells A$486,483.70 in Stock

Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group (ASX:SCP) insider Anthony Mellowes sold 167,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.90 ($2.07), for a total transaction of A$486,483.70 ($347,488.36).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Get Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group alerts:

About Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group

SCA Property Group (SCP) includes two internally managed real estate investment trusts owning a portfolio of quality neighbourhood and sub-regional shopping centres located across Australia. The SCA Property Group invests in shopping centres predominantly anchored by non-discretionary retailers, with long term leases to tenants such as Woolworths Limited, Coles Group Limited and companies in the Wesfarmers Limited group.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.