Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for musicMagpie (LON:MMAG)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of musicMagpie (LON:MMAG) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of LON:MMAG opened at GBX 166 ($2.19) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 165.91. The company has a market capitalization of £178.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.24. musicMagpie has a 52-week low of GBX 159.50 ($2.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 202.50 ($2.68).

In other news, insider Martin Hellawell purchased 44,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.25) per share, for a total transaction of £74,990.40 ($99,101.89).

Musicmagpie plc engages in the online purchase and sale of second-hand technology products in the United Kingdom and the United States. It offers smartphones, tablets, consoles, computers, CDs, DVDs, games, and books through its eCommerce platform. It sells its products through its online stores, musicMagpie.co.uk and Decluttr.com, and mobile application, as well as through third-party online channels.

