ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Takes $251,000 Position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 5.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John W. Childs purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $122.87 per share, for a total transaction of $614,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Engelhart sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total transaction of $3,589,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,758,041 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHVN opened at $115.10 on Thursday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $62.57 and a 1-year high of $151.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.34.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $135.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.27) earnings per share. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 668.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.64.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

