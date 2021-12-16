Short Interest in Anaconda Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANXGF) Grows By 108.1%

Anaconda Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANXGF) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 125,900 shares, a growth of 108.1% from the November 15th total of 60,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Anaconda Mining stock opened at $0.45 on Thursday. Anaconda Mining has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average of $0.60.

Anaconda Mining Company Profile

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 6 mining leases and 7 mineral licenses with a total of 5,552 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

