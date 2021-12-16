Short Interest in APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY) Declines By 75.5%

APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,100 shares, a drop of 75.5% from the November 15th total of 228,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,581,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

APTY stock traded down 0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting 0.01. 22,713,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,295,012. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.02. APT Systems has a 1-year low of 0.00 and a 1-year high of 0.03.

APT Systems Company Profile

APT Systems, Inc operates as a development stage company with interest in the creation of innovative equities trading platform, stock research tools and visualization solutions for the financial markets. Its services include mobile trading app development, data driven applications technology and trading platform.

