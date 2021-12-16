Short Interest in Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) Rises By 188.5%

Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 827,300 shares, an increase of 188.5% from the November 15th total of 286,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 40.2 days.

Shares of BCCLF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,129. Becle has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $2.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.42.

About Becle

Becle SAB de CV is a alcoholic beverage producing company. It is engaged in manufacturing, distribution, export, import, bottling, and marketing of distilled alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages including tequila, whiskey, and rum. The company was founded in 1758 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

