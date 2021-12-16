Short Interest in BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) Grows By 418.6%

BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 617,600 shares, an increase of 418.6% from the November 15th total of 119,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 432,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioHiTech Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BioHiTech Global by 141.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 853,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 500,283 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioHiTech Global during the second quarter worth approximately $458,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BioHiTech Global by 33.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 68,152 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioHiTech Global during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioHiTech Global during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $24.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.19. BioHiTech Global has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $4.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.15.

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). BioHiTech Global had a negative net margin of 60.71% and a negative return on equity of 805.20%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioHiTech Global will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About BioHiTech Global

BioHiTech Global, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. Its products and services include food waste digesters, data analytics tools, traditional disposal services, and sophisticated facilities for processing municipal solid waste. The company was founded on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

