Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Declines By 60.6%

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 60.6% from the November 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE MIY traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,866. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.45.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 9,771 shares in the last quarter. 14.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

