Short Interest in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Drops By 66.2%

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 92,100 shares, a decrease of 66.2% from the November 15th total of 272,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 259,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

IGR traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.36. 221,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,737. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.02. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $9.44.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is high current income and its secondary objective is capital appreciation. The company also engages in investing in real estate securities mainly located in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

