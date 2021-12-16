Short Interest in Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Increases By 303.3%

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 665,500 shares, an increase of 303.3% from the November 15th total of 165,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 195.7 days.

CWSRF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.06.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWSRF opened at $8.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.04. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $11.14.

Chartwell Retirement Residences is a real estate trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of a range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It operates through the Retirement Operations, and Long Term Care Operations segments.

