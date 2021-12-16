Short Interest in Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Rises By 124.5%

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a growth of 124.5% from the November 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$129.00 to C$127.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$135.00 to C$130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. CIBC decreased their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$131.00 to C$126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$128.00 to C$125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.33.

OTCMKTS:CGEAF remained flat at $$75.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Cogeco Communications has a 52-week low of $75.60 and a 52-week high of $98.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.96.

Cogeco Communications, Inc is a communications company, which provides Internet, video and telephony services to residential and business customers. It operates through the Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services segments. The Canadian Broadband Services segment activities are carried out by Cogeco Connexion in the provinces of Québec and Ontario.

