Short Interest in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) Grows By 73.2%

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,900 shares, an increase of 73.2% from the November 15th total of 46,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 227,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NYSE:CRHC remained flat at $$9.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,682. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average is $9.84. Cohn Robbins has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $11.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRHC. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. purchased a new position in Cohn Robbins in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $919,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Cohn Robbins by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 95,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 10,921 shares in the last quarter. Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new position in Cohn Robbins in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,475,000. Berry Street Capital Management LLP grew its stake in Cohn Robbins by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC grew its stake in Cohn Robbins by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 225,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 25,031 shares in the last quarter. 62.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.

