Short Interest in Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF) Rises By 313.4%

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 142,200 shares, a growth of 313.4% from the November 15th total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. stock opened at $0.20 on Thursday. Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $0.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.22.

About Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V.

Consorcio ARA SAB de CV engages in design, development, construction, and marketing of real estate properties. It offers entry level and middle income housing solutions. The firm operates through the following divisions: Real Estate and Shopping Centers. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

