Short Interest in Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Grows By 90.8%

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 550,100 shares, an increase of 90.8% from the November 15th total of 288,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.6 days.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.46.

OTCMKTS:CJREF opened at $3.48 on Thursday. Corus Entertainment has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $5.37. The firm has a market cap of $725.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average is $4.60.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Corus Entertainment had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $290.27 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1941 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 4.25%. This is a positive change from Corus Entertainment’s previous dividend of $0.19. Corus Entertainment’s payout ratio is 29.69%.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment, Inc is a media and entertainment holding company, which engages in the provision of radio broadcasting, specialty television, digital audio services, and cable advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Television and Radio. The Television segment comprises of specialty television networks, pay television services, conventional television stations, and the Corus content business.

