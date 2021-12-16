Short Interest in County Line Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:CYLC) Drops By 42.0%

County Line Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:CYLC) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a drop of 42.0% from the November 15th total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 607,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS CYLC opened at $0.04 on Thursday. County Line Energy has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03.

About County Line Energy

County Line Energy Corp., an exploration stage company, primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties. It focuses on various oil and gas projects located in Hayter region in the east central Alberta area. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

