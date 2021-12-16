Short Interest in County Line Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:CYLC) Drops By 42.0%

County Line Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:CYLC) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a drop of 42.0% from the November 15th total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 607,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS CYLC opened at $0.04 on Thursday. County Line Energy has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03.
About County Line Energy
