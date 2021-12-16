Short Interest in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Rises By 72.2%

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, an increase of 72.2% from the November 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 10,893 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 309.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 42,802 shares during the last quarter. 11.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CRT traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $10.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,257. The firm has a market cap of $63.96 million, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.35. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $15.50.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a net margin of 90.46% and a return on equity of 114.21%. The company had revenue of $2.46 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.073 per share. This is an increase from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.28%.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust is an express trust, which operates as a trustee of Southwest Bank. It is created to collect and distribute monthly net profits income to Unitholders. It has interest in certain royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico. The firm also has interest in certain working interest properties in Texas and Oklahoma.

