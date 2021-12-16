Short Interest in Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR) Declines By 80.0%

Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ealixir stock remained flat at $$7.02 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.21. Ealixir has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $9.97.

Ealixir Company Profile

EALIXIR Inc operates in the digital industry in Italy and internationally. Its services include Ealixir Removal that protects the online reputation of individuals and companies, and ensures the right to be forgotten by removing negative information on the web; Newsdelete to solve problems related to financial reputation; WEBiD, which drafts detailed reports on online contents and conversations regarding individuals, brands, or companies; and Ealixir Story that assists client in writing customized information for uploading onto the Web.

