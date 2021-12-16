Short Interest in Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR) Declines By 80.0%

Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Ealixir stock remained flat at $$7.02 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.21. Ealixir has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $9.97.
Ealixir Company Profile
