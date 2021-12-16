Short Interest in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Grows By 108.3%

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 108.3% from the November 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ENX traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $12.20. 16,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,199. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $11.83 and a 52 week high of $13.05.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0378 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 10.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund during the third quarter valued at $152,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 32.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund during the third quarter valued at $196,000.

About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-end investment company, which seeks current income exempt from federal and new york income taxes through investment in high rated investment grade municipal securities. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

