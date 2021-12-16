Short Interest in Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC) Declines By 40.9%

Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 40.9% from the November 15th total of 9,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 147,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Investments L P increased its position in shares of Executive Network Partnering by 4.8% during the third quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 1,275,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,525,000 after buying an additional 58,300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Executive Network Partnering by 54.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 837,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,161,000 after buying an additional 294,898 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Executive Network Partnering by 2.5% during the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 793,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after buying an additional 19,516 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering during the third quarter valued at about $6,639,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp increased its position in shares of Executive Network Partnering by 141.8% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 501,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after buying an additional 294,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENPC opened at $9.80 on Thursday. Executive Network Partnering has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $10.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.83.

Executive Network Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

