Short Interest in Fabege Ab (OTCMKTS:FBGGF) Decreases By 44.3%

Fabege Ab (OTCMKTS:FBGGF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 150,000 shares, a decline of 44.3% from the November 15th total of 269,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 300.0 days.

A number of analysts have commented on FBGGF shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fabege in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fabege in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fabege in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Fabege from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

OTCMKTS FBGGF opened at $15.92 on Thursday. Fabege has a 1 year low of $15.09 and a 1 year high of $17.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.63.

Fabege AB engages in leasing of office premises and property development. It operates through the following segments: Property Management, Property Development and Transactions. The Property Management segment focuses on operations of developed properties for its tenants. The Property Development segment involves ongoing projects.

