Short Interest in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Declines By 79.5%

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 79.5% from the November 15th total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $1.25 on Thursday, hitting $94.61. 25,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,686. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.75. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $75.17 and a 52 week high of $101.96.

Get First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 0.3% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 35,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 1.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 28.6% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 2.3% in the third quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 3.6% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 5,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.

See Also: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.