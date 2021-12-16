Short Interest in Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) Decreases By 45.0%

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a decrease of 45.0% from the November 15th total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTEK opened at $1.47 on Thursday. Fuel Tech has a 12 month low of $1.39 and a 12 month high of $6.65. The company has a market cap of $44.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 5.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.95.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fuel Tech will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fuel Tech in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fuel Tech in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fuel Tech in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FTEK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fuel Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Fuel Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fuel Tech from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Fuel Tech, Inc engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other.

