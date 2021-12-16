Short Interest in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) Declines By 51.6%

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a decline of 51.6% from the November 15th total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 64.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 6.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,947 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 92.7% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 30,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 14,432 shares during the period. Ionic Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 80.3% during the second quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 101,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 45,073 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 17.1% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 15,411 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund alerts:

GER traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.14. 83,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,747. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $12.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Company Profile

Goldman Sachs MLP & Energy Renaissance Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions to shareholders. The company was founded on July 7, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.