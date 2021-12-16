Short Interest in Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) Decreases By 57.1%

Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the November 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GEBRF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.10. 7,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,294. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.16. Greenbriar Capital has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $2.41.

Get Greenbriar Capital alerts:

About Greenbriar Capital

Greenbriar Capital Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of wind and solar energy farms. It operates through Canada and United States of America segments. The firm involves in the blockchain, solar power, real estate, smart glass, and wind power. The company was founded on April 2, 2009 and is headquartered in Coquitlam, Canada.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Greenbriar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbriar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.