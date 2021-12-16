Short Interest in Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) Decreases By 57.1%

Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the November 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GEBRF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.10. 7,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,294. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.16. Greenbriar Capital has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $2.41.
About Greenbriar Capital
