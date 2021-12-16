Short Interest in Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Increases By 323.8%

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, an increase of 323.8% from the November 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 270,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:HGTXU opened at $0.18 on Thursday. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.16.
About Hugoton Royalty Trust
Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk
Receive News & Ratings for Hugoton Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugoton Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.