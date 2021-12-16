Short Interest in Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Increases By 323.8%

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, an increase of 323.8% from the November 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 270,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HGTXU opened at $0.18 on Thursday. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.16.

About Hugoton Royalty Trust

Hugoton Royalty Trust engages in the collection and distribution of monthly net profits to unit holders. The company was founded on December 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

