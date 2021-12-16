Short Interest in i-80 Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAUCF) Expands By 65.9%

i-80 Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAUCF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 77,800 shares, a growth of 65.9% from the November 15th total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on i-80 Gold in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on i-80 Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on i-80 Gold from C$3.75 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on i-80 Gold from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

OTCMKTS IAUCF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.19. The stock had a trading volume of 34,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,222. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average of $2.25. i-80 Gold has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $2.86.

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. The company's flagship property is 40% owned South Arturo mine, which comprises 388 unpatented lode mining and mill-site claims that cover an area of approximately 4,909 acres of surface and mineral rights located in Elko County, Nevada.

