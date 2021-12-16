Short Interest in Imperial Logistics Limited (OTCMKTS:IHLDY) Decreases By 40.0%

Imperial Logistics Limited (OTCMKTS:IHLDY) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the November 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Shares of IHLDY stock opened at $3.94 on Thursday. Imperial Logistics has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $4.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.02.

Imperial Logistics Company Profile

Imperial Logistics Ltd. engages in the provision of outsourced, integrated freight management, contract logistics and market access. It operates through the following segments: Imperial Logistics, Logistics Africa, Market Access, and Logistics International. The company was founded on February 15, 1946 and is headquartered in Bedfordview, South Africa.

