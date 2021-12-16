Short Interest in Infrax Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFXY) Drops By 43.7%

Infrax Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFXY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decrease of 43.7% from the November 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,331,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Infrax Systems stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01. Infrax Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02.
About Infrax Systems
Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?
Receive News & Ratings for Infrax Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrax Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.