Short Interest in Infrax Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFXY) Drops By 43.7%

Infrax Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFXY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decrease of 43.7% from the November 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,331,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Infrax Systems stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01. Infrax Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02.

About Infrax Systems

Infrax Systems, Inc engages in the provision of interrelated operational management, communications, and energy grid related products and services. Its product portfolios include Network Transport and Management, Secure Intelligent Devices, Threat Detection, and Grid Optimization. The company was founded by John Marshall Batton, Jeffrey A.

