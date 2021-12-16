Short Interest in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Rises By 100.0%

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ KBWP traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.53. 3 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,305. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 1 year low of $64.67 and a 1 year high of $81.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.25.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.537 per share. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.
