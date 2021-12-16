Short Interest in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Rises By 100.0%

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ KBWP traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.53. 3 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,305. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 1 year low of $64.67 and a 1 year high of $81.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.537 per share. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBWP. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 1,568.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $490,000.

