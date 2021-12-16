Short Interest in Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX) Decreases By 64.6%

Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 64.6% from the November 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 837,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS IINX remained flat at $$0.11 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,815. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.14. Ionix Technology has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.40.

Ionix Technology Company Profile

Ionix Technology, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent electronic equipment. It operates through the following business segments: Smart Energy, Photoelectric Display, and Service Contracts. The Smart Energy segment include portable power banks that is intended to be utilized as a power source for electronic devices such as the iphone, ipad, mp3/mp4 players, PSP gaming systems, and cameras.

