Short Interest in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Drops By 75.5%

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 75.5% from the November 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 10.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,489,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,780,000 after purchasing an additional 138,628 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 14.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 81,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 10,497 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 94.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 136,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 66,354 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 38.6% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 22.8% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 71,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 13,211 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BWG traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.66. The stock had a trading volume of 703 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,441. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $13.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.18.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.26%.

About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

BrandywineGLOBAL – Global Income Opportunities Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objectives are to provide current income and it also seeks capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 27, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

