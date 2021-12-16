Short Interest in LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) Drops By 72.3%

LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decline of 72.3% from the November 15th total of 49,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of LXXGF traded up 0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting 0.29. 455,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,569. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 0.43. LexaGene has a 1 year low of 0.26 and a 1 year high of 1.22.

About LexaGene

LexaGene Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of automated genetic analyzers for pathogen detection in veterinary diagnostics, human clinical diagnostics, food and water safety testing, and other life sciences markets. Its automated pathogen detection platform is used at the site of sample collection, which offers unprecedented ease-of-use, sensitivity, and breadth of pathogen detection.

