Short Interest in LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) Drops By 72.3%

LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decline of 72.3% from the November 15th total of 49,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of LXXGF traded up 0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting 0.29. 455,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,569. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 0.43. LexaGene has a 1 year low of 0.26 and a 1 year high of 1.22.
About LexaGene
