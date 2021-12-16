Short Interest in Loncar China BioPharma ETF (NASDAQ:CHNA) Declines By 54.5%

Loncar China BioPharma ETF (NASDAQ:CHNA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 54.5% from the November 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CHNA traded up $1.73 on Thursday, hitting $30.69. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,485. Loncar China BioPharma ETF has a 12 month low of $28.60 and a 12 month high of $49.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.97.

