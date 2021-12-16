Short Interest in Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Declines By 50.7%

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,900 shares, a decrease of 50.7% from the November 15th total of 204,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 100.9 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on EFRTF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.25 to C$13.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.25 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

EFRTF stock remained flat at $$10.01 on Thursday. Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $5.98 and a 52 week high of $11.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.44.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

