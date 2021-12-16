Short Interest in North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC) Declines By 52.4%

North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a decrease of 52.4% from the November 15th total of 86,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 95,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAAC. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition by 13.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get North Atlantic Acquisition alerts:

North Atlantic Acquisition stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.75. The company had a trading volume of 18,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,959. North Atlantic Acquisition has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $9.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average of $9.73.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for North Atlantic Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North Atlantic Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.